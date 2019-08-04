Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Shareholder Fiera Capital Has Lowered Stake; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Stake in Sirius Xm Holdings (MFA) Has Lifted by $570,200

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (MFA) by 1037.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 114,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 125,031 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 10,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 1.38M shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 47,374 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 67,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.74. About 122,448 shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Reit Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 25,920 shares to 22,177 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Reit Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,935 shares, and cut its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,055 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated has 13,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Services holds 946 shares. Donald Smith And holds 0.68% or 2.44 million shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital L LP Nc owns 0.64% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 7.72 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 163,787 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc holds 200,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 7.47 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). 67,187 were accumulated by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corporation. Millennium Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 537,422 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 154,435 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 900 shares.

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MFA Financial Cum Red Pfd Shs Series B declares $0.46875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “7.7% Yield Is In The Buy Range From MFA Financial – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MFA Financial Q4 hurt by volatile markets, wider credit spreads – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXLS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 7,763 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp has 5,634 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company stated it has 7,984 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 3,436 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 379 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 236 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 29,722 shares. Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Llc invested 2.8% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 3,564 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 5,369 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 25,394 shares. Quantbot Tech LP owns 0.01% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 1,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 11,780 shares.