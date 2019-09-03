Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; Nbw Capital Increased Masco (MAS) Stake by $397,410; Market Value Rose

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 10,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 104,449 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 94,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 1.50 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 18,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 293,805 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66M, down from 312,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 45,898 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.84 million for 27.28 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXLS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 85 shares. Everence Management has 0.06% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 5,430 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 137,403 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 556,681 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,564 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 41,468 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 11,023 are held by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com. Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,984 shares. M&T Bancshares has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Fil Ltd holds 0.05% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 113,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas owns 24,002 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc reported 0.4% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 16,347 shares to 112,172 shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 13,403 shares to 38,540 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,275 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Stevens Management LP reported 156,060 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 96,293 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 5,990 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 5,399 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 72,991 shares. Buckingham Cap Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 35,040 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 11,250 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Majedie Asset Ltd invested in 273,379 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Howe Rusling holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 18,030 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.