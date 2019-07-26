Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Market Value Declined While Timessquare Capital Management Upped Holding by $3.35 Million; Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Market Value Declined While Grace & White Has Decreased Its Position by $317,559

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 16,656 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 55,770 shares as the company's stock declined 2.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 980,836 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.87M, up from 925,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 84,664 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 11.37% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. BAGAI PAVAN also sold $290,900 worth of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 33,080 shares to 842,252 shares, valued at $93.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc. by 613,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXLS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% stake. Prudential Financial invested in 64,145 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 34,000 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 35,798 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Sei Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 11,190 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 436,511 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 7,763 shares. Tributary Management Ltd stated it has 1.6% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 46,922 shares.

EXL Named Among Fastest Growing BPO Providers in Gartner's "Market Share Analysis: Business Process Outsourcing, Worldwide, 2018" – Nasdaq, July 09, 2019. EXL names former Oracle Insurance Policy Administration leader to head LifePRO® platform business – GlobeNewswire, October 10, 2018. EXL Named Among Fastest Growing Service Providers by Everest Group – GlobeNewswire, July 15, 2019. EXL announces deal with UK insurer British Friendly to build a digital life protection platform – Nasdaq, July 11, 2019. Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EXLS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire, May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares reported 33,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 19,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 41,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 27,340 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp accumulated 381,263 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 7,384 shares. Regions Fin Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,430 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 581,494 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Cap Llc has invested 1.18% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Hillsdale Inv Management Inc has invested 0.05% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Amer Interest Grp invested in 11,254 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 3,486 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 0.01% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Company Of Vermont owns 1,025 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership invested in 145,249 shares.