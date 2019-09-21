Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Market Valuation Rose While Prudential Financial Has Trimmed by $456,720 Its Position; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose, Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased Holding

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 36,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 167,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.86 million, down from 203,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 2.41 million shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 57,225 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, down from 64,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.82. About 173,618 shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 23,100 shares to 253,693 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 218,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.84 million for 26.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 23.63 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $684.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,450 shares to 132,228 shares, valued at $22.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc. Class A.