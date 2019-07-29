Exlservice Holdings Com (EXLS) Holding Boosted by Pinebridge Investments Lp; Steadfast Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc Com (EXLS) by 191.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 16,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,394 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 54,782 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 11.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66M, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.08. About 9.96M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART

More notable recent ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ExlService Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EXL Announces $150 Million Strategic Investment from The Orogen Group – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EXL Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results Nasdaq:EXLS – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EXL Appoints Samuel Meckey as Healthcare Business Leader – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. 1,275 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares with value of $72,497 were sold by Miglani Nalin Kumar.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 23,154 shares to 71,490 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr U.S. Finls Etf (IYF) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bankshares Com (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXLS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumeier Poma Counsel Lc stated it has 556,681 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.21M shares. Copper Rock Capital Prns Ltd holds 293,805 shares. Carroll Financial Inc owns 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Everence Capital reported 5,430 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Grandeur Peak Limited Liability Company accumulated 106,450 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 260 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 192,088 shares in its portfolio. Huntington State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Pnc Financial Serv holds 39,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 2.32M shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 17,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag invested in 1.07% or 219,424 shares. American Rech And owns 30,423 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyons Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.03% or 6,104 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 190,768 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,179 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 354,254 shares. Acropolis Investment Lc has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.23% or 6,142 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.74 million shares. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Kames Capital Pcl has 2.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc owns 637,684 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management stated it has 122,072 shares or 4.21% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 735,369 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $25.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 54,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,469 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).