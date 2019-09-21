EXFO Inc. (EXFO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.73 N/A -0.11 0.00 Viasat Inc. 83 2.20 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates EXFO Inc. and Viasat Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EXFO Inc. and Viasat Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Risk and Volatility

EXFO Inc.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Viasat Inc.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EXFO Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Viasat Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Viasat Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EXFO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered EXFO Inc. and Viasat Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Viasat Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.5 average price target and a 2.33% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.9% of EXFO Inc. shares and 95.6% of Viasat Inc. shares. 61.8% are EXFO Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56% Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41%

For the past year EXFO Inc. has weaker performance than Viasat Inc.

Summary

Viasat Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors EXFO Inc.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.