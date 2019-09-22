EXFO Inc. (EXFO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

As Communication Equipment businesses, EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.73 N/A -0.11 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 172.98 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EXFO Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Volatility and Risk

EXFO Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EXFO Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EXFO Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.9% of EXFO Inc. shares and 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. 61.8% are EXFO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year EXFO Inc. was more bullish than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors EXFO Inc. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.