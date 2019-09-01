EXFO Inc. (EXFO) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Comparing side by side

Since EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.75 N/A -0.11 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.54 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has EXFO Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3%

Risk and Volatility

EXFO Inc. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Westell Technologies Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EXFO Inc. Its rival Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 4.8 respectively. Westell Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EXFO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EXFO Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.9% and 17.7% respectively. 61.8% are EXFO Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

For the past year EXFO Inc. had bullish trend while Westell Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EXFO Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Westell Technologies Inc.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.