EXFO Inc. (EXFO) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Contrasting side by side

Both EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.70 N/A -0.22 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 64 4.27 N/A 1.81 47.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EXFO Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.3% QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6%

Volatility & Risk

EXFO Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EXFO Inc. are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, QUALCOMM Incorporated has 1.6 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EXFO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given EXFO Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of QUALCOMM Incorporated is $83.08, which is potential 11.02% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.9% of EXFO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.9% of QUALCOMM Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 61.8% of EXFO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, QUALCOMM Incorporated has 0.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -4.59% 5.08% 33.54% 46.62% 16.04% 52.82% QUALCOMM Incorporated 2.03% 50.86% 67.2% 52.08% 52.03% 51.57%

For the past year EXFO Inc. was more bullish than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors QUALCOMM Incorporated beats EXFO Inc.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.