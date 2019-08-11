EXFO Inc. (EXFO) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Comparison side by side

We are comparing EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.74 N/A -0.11 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 32 1.01 N/A 1.60 21.10

In table 1 we can see EXFO Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EXFO Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that EXFO Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NETGEAR Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

EXFO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, NETGEAR Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. NETGEAR Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EXFO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for EXFO Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NETGEAR Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 20.05% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.9% of EXFO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of NETGEAR Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 61.8% of EXFO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are NETGEAR Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56% NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91%

For the past year EXFO Inc. was more bullish than NETGEAR Inc.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors EXFO Inc.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.