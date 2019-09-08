EXFO Inc. (EXFO) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Contrasting side by side

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.67 N/A -0.11 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 41 1.94 N/A -0.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

EXFO Inc.’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. EchoStar Corporation on the other hand, has 0.75 beta which makes it 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EXFO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EchoStar Corporation are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. EchoStar Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EXFO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively EchoStar Corporation has a consensus price target of $62, with potential upside of 40.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EXFO Inc. and EchoStar Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.9% and 96.4% respectively. 61.8% are EXFO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56% EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97%

Summary

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.