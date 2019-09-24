EXFO Inc. (EXFO) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) Comparison side by side

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. 4 0.72 N/A -0.11 0.00 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -4.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EXFO Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Risk & Volatility

EXFO Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Competitively, Cool Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EXFO Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Cool Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. EXFO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cool Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.9% of EXFO Inc. shares and 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 61.8% of EXFO Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cool Holdings Inc. has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year EXFO Inc. has 35.56% stronger performance while Cool Holdings Inc. has -3.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors EXFO Inc. beats Cool Holdings Inc.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.