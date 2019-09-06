Exfo (EXFO) Shareholder White Pine Capital Has Boosted Position; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Decreased Its Position

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 595,185 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Exfo Inc (EXFO) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 133,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.95% . The institutional investor held 454,815 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 321,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Exfo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.11M market cap company. The stock increased 7.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 5,248 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has declined 1.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EXFO News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 16/03/2018 – EXFO investor advisory; 10/04/2018 – EXFO Sees 3Q IFRS Loss 15c-19c/Sh; 10/04/2018 – EXFO 2Q Loss/Shr 8c; 04/04/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 52 Days; 20/03/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 277% to 44 Days; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 4.6% Position in EXFO; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Astellia S.A. (ALAST.FR) Now EXFO

More notable recent EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Exfo (EXFO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” published on March 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Telenor enhances operations with EXFO’s automated common cause analysis troubleshooting solution – PRNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “EXFO Inc: Tech Stock Up 50% in 2019 & Immune From U.S. Trade War With China – Profit Confidential” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 116,295 shares to 156,600 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,430 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).