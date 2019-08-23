Exfo (EXFO) Holding Upped by White Pine Capital Llc; Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $963,171

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Exfo Inc (EXFO) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 133,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.95% . The institutional investor held 454,815 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 321,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Exfo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 2,890 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has declined 1.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EXFO News: 16/03/2018 – EXFO investor advisory; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Astellia S.A. (ALAST.FR) Now EXFO; 10/04/2018 – EXFO Sees 3Q IFRS Loss 15c-19c/Sh; 04/04/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 52 Days; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 4.6% Position in EXFO; 20/03/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 277% to 44 Days; 10/04/2018 – EXFO 2Q Loss/Shr 8c; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 21,838 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 26,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.88. About 1.41 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,335 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 6,966 shares. The Maine-based Bar Harbor has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management stated it has 22,918 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sageworth Trust Com reported 425 shares. Nadler Fincl Grp holds 0.17% or 2,577 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Company accumulated 521,700 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 126,417 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 58,635 were accumulated by Howe Rusling. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 1,320 shares. Culbertson A N owns 36,773 shares. Sun Life Fin invested in 0.22% or 4,875 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 8,325 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 16,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.53 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 116,295 shares to 156,600 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,490 shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).