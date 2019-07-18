Exelon (Put) (EXC) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Its Position by $47.78 Million as Shares Rose; Monarch Partners Asset Management Stake in Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (Put) (EXC) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 955,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,800 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Exelon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 1.80 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 180,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,114 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, down from 313,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 6.95% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.61. About 273,242 shares traded or 101.08% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 42,935 shares to 67,095 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99 million for 19.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Herman Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 17,100 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.