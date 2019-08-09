Exelon (EXC) Valuation Declined While Usa Financial Portformulas Raised Its Stake; Welch Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $5.18 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 6.19 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 365.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 27,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 35,517 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 2.37 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 121,091 shares to 79,872 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,210 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Schaller Investment Group has invested 0.41% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jfs Wealth Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Griffin Asset reported 23,785 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,108 shares. Smithfield stated it has 9,566 shares. Rare Limited reported 8,405 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd stated it has 1.82% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.19% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 4.16 million shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division holds 0.15% or 107,834 shares in its portfolio. 1.96M were accumulated by Hexavest Inc. Syntal Capital Limited Liability holds 0.28% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 12,544 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 1,515 shares. Asset has 69,186 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.