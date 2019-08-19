Exelon (EXC) Valuation Declined While Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Stake; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Alpine Associates Management Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 496,205 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 1.42M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 787,800 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $147.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 194,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caesars News: CZR Stock Rockets Higher on Eldorado Resorts Merger – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, DFRG, BID, LTXB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management owns 143,914 shares. Moreover, River Road Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 28,600 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canyon Advsr Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 77.58 million shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Css Llc Il invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 40,550 shares. Charles Schwab invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Invesco reported 552,703 shares. Moreover, Tudor Corporation Et Al has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 14,633 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exelon commits $5 million to D.C.’s 11th Street Bridge park project – Washington Business Journal – Washington Business Journal” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Three Mile Island nuclear reactor set to be sold, dismantled – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.