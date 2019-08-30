Exelon (EXC) Valuation Declined While Dana Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.39 Million; Peddock Capital Advisors Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Raised as Stock Value Declined

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.49 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 27,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 546,418 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.39 million, down from 574,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 445,187 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,043 shares to 22,718 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 17,043 shares to 267,905 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

