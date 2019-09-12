Exelon (EXC) Valuation Declined While Cim Investment Mangement Boosted by $444,761 Its Position; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Fdx Advisors Raised Holding by $650,560

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 106.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 18,340 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, up from 8,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 193,303 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 93.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 17,689 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 6.45M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –4th Update; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,195 shares. 558 are owned by Field & Main Bankshares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 0.5% or 16,765 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.22% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 428,501 shares stake. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Com has 0.92% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15.29M shares. Mathes reported 3,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.1% stake. General accumulated 0.58% or 80,036 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has 0.32% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7.71 million shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 7,008 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap reported 0.94% stake.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Intl by 31,720 shares to 740,806 shares, valued at $40.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Shrt Trm Corp Bd (VCSH) by 7,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,093 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD).

