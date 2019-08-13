Exelon (EXC) Stock Value Declined While Tuttle Tactical Management Has Decreased Position; As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Were Volatile, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.89 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 63.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 27,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 43,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 189,840 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 20,237 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Affinity Advisors Lc accumulated 1.82% or 177,003 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa accumulated 0.05% or 7,048 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Llc reported 36,090 shares. Ci Invs owns 20,633 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 21,873 are owned by Kemnay Advisory Svcs. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2,509 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.06% or 355,753 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & invested in 822 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas-based Cadence Bankshares Na has invested 0.13% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). West Family Invests Inc owns 0.23% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 18,000 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reported 4,449 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,731 shares to 76,519 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14,000 shares to 53,600 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,100 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.13% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Century Companies Incorporated holds 0.11% or 609,506 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 33,446 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,541 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Guardian Tru reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 80,084 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). British Columbia Invest Mgmt has 45,221 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 187 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tt owns 1.34% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 69,600 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 7.39% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 59,400 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 8,404 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

