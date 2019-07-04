Exelon (EXC) Stock Rose While Huber Capital Management Lowered Its Position; As Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Price Rose, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Boosted Stake

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 991,384 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 76,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 554,912 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82 million, down from 631,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 3.50M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

