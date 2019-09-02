Exelon (EXC) Stock Price Declined While Pnc Financial Services Group Boosted by $611,500 Its Position; Agf Investments America Holding in Honeywell International (HON) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 41,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 12,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 423,006 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21M, up from 410,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.47M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco holds 0.57% or 35,979 shares in its portfolio. Conning holds 24,061 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny reported 25,794 shares. Lbmc Investment Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited holds 3,525 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 33,481 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Pacific Global Invest reported 0.69% stake. Old State Bank In invested in 9,619 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cls Investments Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 386 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 2.14M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.44% or 567,401 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 965 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14,965 shares to 140,469 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,998 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 6.03M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Company Va accumulated 2.8% or 813,351 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc holds 0.04% or 4,611 shares. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 64,294 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Net has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ingalls Snyder Ltd has invested 0.34% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp reported 12,802 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 375,124 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 989,692 shares. 19,783 were reported by Synovus Financial. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Management has invested 0.57% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,285 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,225 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,169 shares to 673,214 shares, valued at $69.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 40,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBJP).