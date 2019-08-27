Exelon (EXC) Stock Price Declined While First Hawaiian Bank Trimmed Its Holding by $1.02 Million; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Decreased Position in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $11.57 Million as Stock Value Rose

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 73.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 20,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 7,568 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 28,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 3.68M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $100.35. About 313,519 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,440 shares to 38,417 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amer Intl Grp (NYSE:AIG) by 19,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

