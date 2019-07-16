Exelon (EXC) Stake Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division; As Wisdomtree Investments In (WETF) Shares Rose, Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $11.74 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18851.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 107,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 4.66 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Investments In (WETF) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 1.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.85 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.36 million, down from 8.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Investments In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 757,606 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 42.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund Closes Above 200D-MA; 18/04/2018 – WisdomTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Goes Above 50-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials Fund Closes Above 50D-MA; 28/03/2018 – Wisdomtree Global EX-Mexico Equity Fund Daily Inflows $35 Mln; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree US MidCap Earnings Fund Closes Below 200-Day MA; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – WisdomTree Investments Declares Dividend of 3c; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

Analysts await WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. WETF’s profit will be $9.30 million for 26.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WETF shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 85,670 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6.12M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Company has invested 0.84% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 64,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6.85M shares. 329,994 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 32,193 shares. Riverhead Capital Management reported 19,185 shares. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 181,896 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 88,874 shares. Strs Ohio owns 200,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 48,299 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 188,160 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 277 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 918,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Scotsman Corp by 27,800 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $25.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.97 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Bossone Anthony bought $295,965. $80,816 worth of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was bought by Muni Amit. 16,000 shares valued at $97,082 were bought by Ziemba Peter M on Monday, February 4.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 116,666 shares to 59 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,238 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).