Exelon (EXC) Shares Rose While Electron Capital Partners Lowered Position; Sealed Air New (SEE) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Raised Its Position by $312,800 as Share Value Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 8.87M shares traded or 72.59% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 488,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52 million, up from 482,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 737,491 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $89.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 18.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

