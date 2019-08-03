Exelon (EXC) Shares Declined While Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $9.51 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose While Acadian Asset Management Upped Its Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 7.73M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1261.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 249,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 269,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13M, up from 19,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95 million shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog

