Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Lifted Stake; Telos Capital Management Raised Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $313,464 as Market Value Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.92B market cap company. It closed at $48.12 lastly. It is down 7.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares to 9,161 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,770 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

