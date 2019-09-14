Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Usca Ria Boosted Its Stake by $468,214 as Market Value Declined; Evergreen Capital Management Holds Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 200.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 1,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 44,469 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 7.53M shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon moving to Nasdaq, out of NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Strategies invested in 0.07% or 6,680 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com holds 146,494 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 37,032 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 1.27M shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 22,764 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 138,475 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Lc invested in 0.09% or 129,678 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Co holds 0.09% or 101,100 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Liability has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tci Wealth accumulated 1,337 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.31% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.06M shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hudock Limited Liability Corp reported 2,086 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 82,903 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Disney Announces Additional Launch Dates for Disney+ – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, MU – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix dips after soft data report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons Netflix Cancels Its Original Programs – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Purchase Netflix At $195, Earn 5.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Pcl stated it has 2,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zweig accumulated 60,482 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0.25% or 586,172 shares. D L Carlson Inv has 12,336 shares. Moreover, Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,344 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership has 2.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Dsc Advsrs LP has 0.2% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,153 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,128 shares. Cap Invsts has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.27% or 17,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Company stated it has 180,421 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.18% or 64,186 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cidel Asset Management holds 0.01% or 520 shares. 1.04M were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 105,856 shares to 593,461 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 5,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,068 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).