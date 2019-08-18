Exelon (EXC) Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 125,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.60M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.12 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 15,212 shares to 265,871 shares, valued at $50.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 137,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. DOE Awards Grant to ComEd, Partners to Advance â€œEnergy Internetâ€ – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 44,736 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 732,689 shares. 6.13M are owned by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 501 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.07% or 177,817 shares. 17,251 are held by Kopp Investment Ltd Liability. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.01% or 1.78 million shares. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 11.36 million shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc reported 0.15% stake. 109,351 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors. Northern Trust Corp has 0.16% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 12.98 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 42,398 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner Bass Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 126,024 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability owns 736,457 shares. 141,016 are owned by Highland Capital Management Lc. Wilkins Inv Counsel has 182,713 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,731 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mai Cap has 55,840 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 10.25M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 447,746 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 1,331 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.14% or 181,180 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc invested in 0.03% or 4,890 shares. 75,435 were accumulated by Miller Howard Investments Ny. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt owns 27,811 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger NV (SLB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RayJay On Schlumberger: North American Market Seems To Have Bottomed, International To Lead Growth In Second Half – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.