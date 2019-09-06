Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.38 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder First National Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 63.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 27,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 43,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 2.28 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 8,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 41,823 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 50,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.94. About 982,562 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 10 shares. Charles Schwab Investment, California-based fund reported 2.22 million shares. 19,513 are owned by Alps Advisors. Of Vermont reported 3,954 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Inc holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 155,250 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 57,183 shares. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,369 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs invested in 0% or 2,665 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd reported 167,425 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Company owns 2,254 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Savant Cap Llc has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 2,395 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 191,378 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,158 shares to 21,873 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 24,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,419 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.65 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $839.72 million for 13.65 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,731 shares to 76,519 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11.36 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 9,892 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 9,566 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Vanguard Gp Inc has 81.34M shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.1% or 3.29 million shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 0.04% or 34,892 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 989,692 shares. Horizon Invest Svcs Llc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 197,312 shares. Moreover, Mig Capital has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 5,776 shares. Boston Prtn, Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,917 shares. Cypress Management (Wy) reported 42 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 585,686 shares or 1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.