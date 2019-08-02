Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined; As Kimco Rlty (KIM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Private Management Group Cut by $25.71 Million Its Holding

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 63.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 27,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 43,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 5.51 million shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, down from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 2.99 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 7,048 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.1% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First National Bank And Tru Of Newtown reported 0.15% stake. 22,534 are held by Mitchell Capital Mgmt. Korea Investment holds 1.46 million shares. Wasatch Incorporated, a Utah-based fund reported 147,847 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.37% or 325,131 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt stated it has 949,594 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Lc reported 723,773 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,317 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nomura holds 0.26% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc New by 88,804 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).