Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake; 3M Co Com (MMM) Market Valuation Declined While Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Upped Its Stake

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 2002.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 18,924 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 3.54M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 3,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,889 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, up from 14,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.44. About 2.07M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $513.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,037 shares to 7,827 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 14,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,724 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (SDIV).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 1,948 shares to 27,965 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,557 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.