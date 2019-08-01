Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Stake by $2.44 Million as Market Value Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Rbo & Co Has Upped Stake

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 5,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 155,928 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 150,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 49,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 406 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 50,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 6.47M shares traded or 25.65% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 440,249 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advsr Llc owns 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,777 shares. Mcf has 17,236 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 5.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fulton Fincl Bank Na owns 103,245 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc owns 20,903 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 3,041 shares. Valmark Advisers invested in 30,722 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Ifrah Service Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,912 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 45,358 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Company reported 28,212 shares. The Michigan-based Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 50,374 are owned by Keating Investment Counselors. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability accumulated 169,151 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt stated it has 4,876 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Luminus Ltd Co has 1.51% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.40M shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 781 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.05% or 9,566 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,877 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 0.31% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Verition Fund Management Limited reported 0.44% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). New York-based Nbt Comml Bank N A New York has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Geode Management Limited Com reported 0.18% stake. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Shell Asset holds 0.24% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 220,165 shares. Narwhal Cap invested 0.74% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 17,949 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 138,347 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.