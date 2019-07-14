Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Decreased Its Position; As V (V) Valuation Rose, Davenport & Company Cut Position

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in V (V) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,077 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.50 million, down from 736,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 11,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,333 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 103,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.98M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobson Schmitt Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 3.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cadence Bank Na reported 2,628 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Davenport & Lc accumulated 733,077 shares. 2.00M were reported by Tcw Gru. Edmp Inc has invested 8.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has 13,470 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd holds 0.78% or 31,805 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia reported 1.19% stake. Eastern Natl Bank holds 126,100 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 1,692 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0.25% or 33,716 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,732 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.97% or 3.20M shares. Northeast Finance Consultants stated it has 6,956 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voo (VOO) by 1,788 shares to 39,102 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jke (JKE) by 6,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Run.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99 million for 19.78 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

