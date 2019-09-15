Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lowered Holding; Pioneer Investment Management Has Increased Nelnet (NNI) Stake

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 151.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 18,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 30,548 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 12,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 101,461 shares traded or 45.61% up from the average. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Net $113.9M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Adj EPS $1.67; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2007-2; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2006-3; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2015-1; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades three tranches in Wachovia Student Loan Trust 2005-1 and 2006-1; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 457 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 6,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 8.18M shares traded or 37.78% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,080 shares to 43,828 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 5,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi owns 515,000 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Com accumulated 0.03% or 6,014 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt LP has 0.23% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Comml Bank has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.01% or 588 shares. Grimes Company reported 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 19,023 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.21% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 6,634 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Llc reported 0.02% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0.2% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Illinois-based First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.22% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 4,611 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 9,465 shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NNI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc has 20,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Farmers Merchants Invs Inc reported 1.58M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 54,865 shares. Prescott Group Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.35% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 42,889 shares. Victory Management Inc holds 0% or 3,016 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Leuthold has 5,646 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 110,069 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,980 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0.01% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 67,153 shares.