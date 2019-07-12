Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Decreased Stake by $9.51 Million; Fir Tree Has Upped Its Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $3.50 Million as Stock Price Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 3.90 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 1.66M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,280 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept reported 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Da Davidson And has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.05% or 375,124 shares. 53,000 are owned by Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 5,129 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 80,659 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Marietta Partners holds 8,500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 4,073 were reported by Ballentine Prtn Ltd Co. 78 were reported by Oakworth Cap Inc. Lesa Sroufe & stated it has 92,333 shares or 3.96% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 10,566 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP holds 35,085 shares. 165 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Motco owns 731 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $34.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $606.78 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

