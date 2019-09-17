Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Elm Ridge Management Stake in Lear (LEA) Raised by $614,102

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 4,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 24,084 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $124.03. About 597,019 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 28,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 376,379 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, down from 405,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 3.66M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00 million for 13.46 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Gp Inc reported 6,491 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 92,987 shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 8,732 shares. Hm Payson & Co owns 3,037 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Bank Tru Dept has 0.11% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 5,578 shares. Essex Fincl Serv Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 9,607 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Oakbrook Invs Limited Com holds 0.09% or 32,036 shares. Inv Lc holds 0.01% or 5,154 shares. 13,218 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited. Schaller Inv Gp accumulated 11,132 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ftb accumulated 97,971 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Uss Mngmt accumulated 0.32% or 625,681 shares. 211,469 are held by Cipher Capital L P. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon moving to Nasdaq, out of NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 15,725 shares to 160,255 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 16,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 1,545 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 664,963 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Prudential Financial accumulated 0.01% or 51,561 shares. Manufacturers Life Comm The accumulated 0% or 1,625 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 43,332 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0% or 14,293 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 29,480 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 71,382 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc invested in 0.11% or 16,800 shares. Seizert Prtn Ltd Liability reported 49,590 shares. California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lear’s Valuation Results In A Clutch Play – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lear Captures Four JD Power Seat Quality Awards – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lear Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:LEA) 22% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.