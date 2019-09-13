Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Raised Position; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Boosted Position in Visa (V) by $1.66 Million as Share Price Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $177.16. About 3.43 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 106.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 18,340 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, up from 8,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 3.53 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants owns 7,993 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Hengistbury Investment Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.73M shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm owns 64,644 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 37,882 shares stake. Roundview Cap Ltd Company reported 0.43% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 1.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Melvin Management Lp accumulated 1.66% or 936,076 shares. Moreover, Mondrian Ltd has 2.33% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 420,249 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 0.5% stake. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,065 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.43% or 51,857 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.47% or 98,339 shares. Martin Management Ltd holds 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,441 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd reported 0.09% stake.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,179 shares to 3,326 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:HON).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,257 shares to 2,576 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,350 shares, and cut its stake in Rite Aid Corp.