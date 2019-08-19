Exelon (EXC) Share Value Declined While Essex Financial Services Has Boosted Holding by $415,400; Wade G W & Has Cut Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake by $1.32 Million as Share Price Rose

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 9,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 17,092 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 26,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.52. About 198,083 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 473,053 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.56 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Customers Can Now Receive Claim Payments via PayPal® – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,063 shares to 237,884 shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 52,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

