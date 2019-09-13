Exelon (EXC) Share Price Declined While Usca Ria Has Increased Its Position; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 7,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 14,787 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, down from 22,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 358,863 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Invesco owns 446,196 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Miura Mgmt Ltd Com reported 100,000 shares stake. Asset Management Incorporated reported 1,793 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 6,427 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Contravisory Inv Management reported 1,728 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 369 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 14,209 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 92,700 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited holds 397,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 491,721 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 148,092 shares. Smithfield Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allakos Inc by 73,400 shares to 249,235 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 139,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Bone Inc.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.87 million for 16.38 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

