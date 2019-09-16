Exelon (EXC) Share Price Declined While Sound Shore Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $54.15 Million; Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Cut Stake as Share Price Rose

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 47.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.99M, down from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 2.60 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 12,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 170,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30M, down from 183,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 735,932 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04M for 20.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Madonna’s Madame X Tour Will Now Start Tuesday, September 17th At BAM Howard Gilman Opera House – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Disney And Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Comes To The Hollywood Bowl For The First Time Live In Concert With Special Guests Including Benjamin Bratt, Eva Longoria, Carlos Rivera, Miguel, Jaime Camil And More – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oprah Winfrey And WW Announce ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus’ Tour – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,107 are owned by Pension Ser. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.08% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Hrt Fin Ltd owns 74,983 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Ltd has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 189,591 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 6,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Elk Creek Prtn Lc holds 0.32% or 64,540 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Company holds 8,735 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 14,047 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,989 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 118,791 shares. 11,518 were reported by Dupont Capital Mngmt.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 844,683 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 3.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.08M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 55,584 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $129.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 14,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).