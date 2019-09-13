Exelon (EXC) Reaches $47.47 After 7.00% Down Move; Polygon Management LTD Decreased By $378,000 Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding

The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 1.86M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEARThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $46.12B company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $44.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EXC worth $3.23B less.

Polygon Management Ltd decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polygon Management Ltd sold 3,500 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Polygon Management Ltd holds 17,000 shares with $1.85M value, down from 20,500 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 211,074 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fang Holdings (SFUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Marketing Services Growth – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMETEK Achieves #7 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Diamondback Energy – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Polygon Management Ltd increased General Mtrs Co stake by 67,709 shares to 573,906 valued at $11.63 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wright Med Group N V (Prn) stake by 5.00M shares and now owns 40.00 million shares. Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 48,706 shares. 110,715 were reported by Susquehanna Group Inc Llp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 35,634 shares. Moreover, M&T Financial Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 10,483 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 32 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 409 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 30,286 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 37,046 shares. Shell Asset Company reported 60,263 shares. Drexel Morgan Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,065 shares. Gemmer Asset Management reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Trustmark Bancorp Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 288 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 948,013 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Lc reported 13.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.

Among 6 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $17100 highest and $12400 lowest target. $149.14’s average target is 54.97% above currents $96.24 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $151 target. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $124 target in Monday, April 22 report.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $304.23M for 12.80 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $46.12 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 20.28 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exelon tower window falls again in Harbor Point – Baltimore Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Exelon Corp. (EXC) Announces Admiral John Richardson to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99 million for 13.49 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 11.02% above currents $47.47 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Tuesday, August 27 to “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, June 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold Exelon Corporation shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The Wisconsin-based Marietta Partners Lc has invested 0.13% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 75,809 shares. Ima Wealth Inc owns 45 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,566 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 8,715 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.12% or 924,739 shares. Mitchell Mgmt owns 27,802 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Lc has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 33,300 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 0.09% or 808,527 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Kentucky Retirement System invested in 45,217 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Community Bank & Trust Na invested 0.43% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).