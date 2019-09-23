Exelon (EXC) Position Upped by Cim Investment Mangement Inc; Valueworks Lifted Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $478,952

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 106.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 18,340 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, up from 8,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 10.38 million shares traded or 75.57% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 6,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 149,103 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, up from 142,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,423 shares to 7,350 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,576 shares, and cut its stake in Rite Aid Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.