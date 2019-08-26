Exelon (EXC) Position Held by Quantitative Investment Management Llc; As Prologis Common (PLD) Stock Rose, Holder Twin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.45 Million

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Common (PLD) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 48,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 145,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, down from 193,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 972,525 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 46,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 1.80 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 16,300 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (The) (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. DOE Awards Grant to ComEd, Partners to Advance â€œEnergy Internetâ€ – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 751,555 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 6,840 shares. Systematic Financial LP has 0.11% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 64,294 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,509 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 122,423 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 0.02% or 14,339 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.71% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 1.03M are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Cleararc Cap reported 23,546 shares stake. Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 91,403 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd owns 424 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,360 shares to 687,130 shares, valued at $81.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tcw has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Enterprise Fin Services owns 204 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 54,130 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc holds 2.68 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,076 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 13,389 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com reported 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Hartford Inv Com accumulated 142,673 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sarasin & Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 254,878 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com owns 523 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Yhb Advsr Inc reported 0.33% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca reported 5,200 shares stake.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.