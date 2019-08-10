Exelon (EXC) Position Held by Cookson Peirce & Co Inc; Indexiq Advisors Lowered Its Mantech Intl (MANT) Holding by $458,460; Market Value Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 100,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 405,260 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, up from 305,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 4.27 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 8,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 29,392 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 37,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 99,144 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4l Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 EPS $2-EPS $2.08; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH SEES FY EPS $2.00 TO $2.08, EST. $2.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT); 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 02/05/2018 – ManTech: Backlog of Business at End of 1Q Was $7.1 Billion, Funded Backlog Was $1.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q Rev $473.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 4,460 shares. The Ohio-based Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc owns 13,225 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sns Fincl Gru Ltd Liability owns 5,472 shares. Marietta Investment Limited Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Twin Cap Mgmt has 0.57% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 230,600 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 20,272 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 0% or 42 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 68,173 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity stated it has 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Middleton And Ma invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd holds 0.11% or 41,129 shares. Daiwa Sb invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 1St Source Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98,305 shares to 33,345 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,501 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 10,280 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Management Limited Liability Co has 5,923 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 23,980 shares. Amg Natl Trust Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 34,531 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Franklin Res holds 585,460 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd accumulated 866 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 15,747 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 17,011 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Cap Inv Counsel holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 7,750 shares.