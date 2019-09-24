Exelon (EXC) Position Has Upped by Westover Capital Advisors Llc; Aristotle Fund LP Has Cut Its Holding in Sina Corp. (SINA) as Stock Price Declined

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Sina Corp. (SINA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Sina Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 245,728 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 67,961 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, up from 46,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 1.63 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15,883 shares to 10,720 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,362 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 20,844 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 88,008 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.57 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Advisory holds 0.04% or 4,399 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Loomis Sayles And Company LP reported 19,401 shares stake. 9,769 were reported by Financial Consulate. 4.44 million were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Natixis stated it has 443,966 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 243,753 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Qs Lc has 52,625 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 89,009 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

