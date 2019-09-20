Exelon (EXC) Market Valuation Declined While Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Raised Holding by $391,275; As Nike Cl B (NKE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Lowered Its Stake by $2.42 Million

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 29,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 44,967 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, down from 74,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 6.64M shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 50,452 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 42,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 6.75 million shares traded or 15.20% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022

