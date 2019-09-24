Exelon (EXC) Holding Upped by Usca Ria Llc; As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.18 Million

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 44,469 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 2.78M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 11.28M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.08 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon moving to Nasdaq, out of NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Xage Security and ComEd to Demonstrate New Use for Blockchain – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Three Mile Island nuclear plant shutting down today – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Johns Hopkins, McCormick ink solar energy deal with Constellation – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

