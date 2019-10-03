Exelon (EXC) Holding Maintained by First Allied Advisory Services Inc; As Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Stock Value Declined, Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased by $4.05 Million Its Position

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 579,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 11.42 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.54 million, up from 10.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 27,774 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 6,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 31,585 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 24,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 340,406 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 2,570 shares to 29,692 shares, valued at $32.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (MLPX) by 58,901 shares to 634,531 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 17,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,121 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 138,475 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability. Signature & Investment Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 480,627 shares. Court Place Ltd Com has 12,296 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.15% or 2.47M shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 233,877 shares. Barnett & holds 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) or 240 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 6,700 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 3,375 shares. Earnest Prns Llc stated it has 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). 1.45 million are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,300 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Lc reported 38,108 shares.