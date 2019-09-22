Exelon (EXC) Holding Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Company; As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 177.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 90,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 142,104 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, up from 51,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 9.61M shares traded or 62.51% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 596.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 142,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 166,646 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, up from 23,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 1.02 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strategic acquisitions for Quanta Services – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Quanta Services (PWR) Announces Strategic Acquisitions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services Selected for the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 804,310 shares to 4.37M shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 13,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,030 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group In by 97,735 shares to 41,645 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 12,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Chewy, Corning, Dow, FedEx, NCR, Square, Tellurian, Zscaler, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon moving to Nasdaq, out of NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Johns Hopkins, McCormick ink solar energy deal with Constellation – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Lc invested in 1.18% or 624,543 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 21,885 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 1,000 shares. 2,466 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 36,581 shares. 1.48 million are owned by Bessemer Grp. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors reported 461 shares stake. New York-based Jefferies Grp Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Regal Investment Ltd Company has 18,924 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 37,170 were reported by Brown Advisory. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 6,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd owns 0.9% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 16,700 shares. Fincl Advantage has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.53% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 17.32 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc accumulated 0.17% or 4.06M shares.